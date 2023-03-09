Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

