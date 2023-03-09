Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 4.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 813,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,951,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,463,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.98. 1,090,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

