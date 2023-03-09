Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 424 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.53. 1,506,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

