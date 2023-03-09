Maple Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 8,486,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

