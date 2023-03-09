Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 582,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.