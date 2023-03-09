Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,673 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $346,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 287.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 86,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,853,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,722,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 53,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,520,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

