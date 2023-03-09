Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,638. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 625.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

