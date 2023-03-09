Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,079,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,107,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.76. 472,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,897. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

