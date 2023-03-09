Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 93,562 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93,562 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,367. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

