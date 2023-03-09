Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 7,611 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,913.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $11,189.58.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

