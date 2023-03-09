Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 7,611 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,913.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 939,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,510.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $11,189.58.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of EVCM opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
