Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.43. The company had a trading volume of 316,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average is $339.81.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.