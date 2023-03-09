Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Mastermind Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mastermind had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 25.20%.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc engages in the provision of marketing services. Its programs include creating and managing digital content, designing websites, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising and communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

