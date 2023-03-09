Matthew D. Kaplan Buys 5,020 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,092.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.98%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $214,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $193,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Further Reading

