Matthew D. Kaplan Buys 5,020 Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,092.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.66.
Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.98%.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.