MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $428.62

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.62 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.33). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.45), with a volume of 30,536 shares traded.
MaxCyte Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.77. The stock has a market cap of £398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,063.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 14.38.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
