McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $61,572,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $627,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.78.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $265.93. The stock had a trading volume of 213,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,269. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

