McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of TSE MUX traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.93. 9,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.25. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Further Reading

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

