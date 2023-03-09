McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.31) per share for the quarter.
McEwen Mining Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of TSE MUX traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.93. 9,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.25. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
