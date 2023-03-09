McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCK traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.72. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $273.08 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.