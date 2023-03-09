Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0723

Mdex (MDX) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $68.67 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,985,160 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

