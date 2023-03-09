Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 512,585 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 512,585 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Southwestern Energy accounts for 2.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,424,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,896,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.