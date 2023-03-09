Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.65. 12,720,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,410,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

