Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $46,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.55. 791,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.