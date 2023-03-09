Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.62. 787,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,811. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

