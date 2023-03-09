Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $77.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.49. 183,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

