Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 110,488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $32,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.84. 5,202,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,514,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.