Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.10.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

