Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 3.3%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.81 and last traded at $176.80. 11,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 66,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.14.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.68%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total transaction of $300,548.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,671 shares of company stock worth $926,217 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.