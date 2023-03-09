Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $74,277.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,505,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,283,699. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $471.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.85.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

