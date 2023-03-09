Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Volume Hits $349,355.43

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00011294 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.61 million and $349,355.43 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000933 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,006,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,976,984 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,000,266 with 16,974,766 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.45986573 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $376,945.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.