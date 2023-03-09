Michael B. Mcguinness Purchases 17,500 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

