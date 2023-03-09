Michael B. Mcguinness Purchases 17,500 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 121.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

