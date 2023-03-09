MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) versus PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Financial Analysis

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MicroCloud Hologram and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A PubMatic 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

PubMatic has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80% PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48%

Risk and Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.76, meaning that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A PubMatic $256.38 million 2.81 $28.70 million $0.50 27.38

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

PubMatic beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

