MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.17. Approximately 55,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 74,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

