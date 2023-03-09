MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 10.3%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating) shares rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 51,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 36,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 17.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

