MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Trading 3.8% Higher

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.66. 112,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 417,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

