Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Shares Down 3.6%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 298,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 325,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

