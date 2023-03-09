Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $358,959.16 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

