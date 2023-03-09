Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $23.76

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.88. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 62,706 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $880.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

