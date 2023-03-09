Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $23.76

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $22.88. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 62,706 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $880.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
