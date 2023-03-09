Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $630.00

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $630.00 and last traded at $621.02, with a volume of 1580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.41.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.64.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

