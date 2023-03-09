Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 157,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,815,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.48. The stock has a market cap of £775,446.00, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.50.

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

