MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.96-1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.