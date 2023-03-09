MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Shares of MDB opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

