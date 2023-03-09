Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 5,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

