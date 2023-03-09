Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 5,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
MNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.11.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
