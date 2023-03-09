Morgan Stanley Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Equal Weight

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HIW opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.
