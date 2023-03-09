Morgan Stanley Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Equal Weight

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

