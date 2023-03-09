Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

