Morgan Stanley Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $18.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 3,640,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.