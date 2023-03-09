Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TX. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 211,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.