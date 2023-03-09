Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.22 and traded as high as C$5.62. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 74,903 shares traded.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,378.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,919,136 shares in the company, valued at C$76,627,627.51. Insiders have purchased a total of 220,100 shares of company stock worth $1,174,739 over the last three months. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

