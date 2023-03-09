Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.52

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 183610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Morphic news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,892 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morphic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.