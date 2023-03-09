Morses Club (LON:MCL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,542,035 shares changing hands.

Morses Club Stock Down 35.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £282,303.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Morses Club

(Get Rating)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.