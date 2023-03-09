Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.51

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.51 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.68). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.68), with a volume of 130,476 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £125.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.