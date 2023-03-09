MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director W Marston Becker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $128,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,118.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 99,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

